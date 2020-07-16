Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE:EOG opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.