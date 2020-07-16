Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.31) and the highest is ($1.46). Golden Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($5.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($3.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $207.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

In related news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

