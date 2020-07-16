Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Shares Down 14%

Shares of Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY) traded down 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, 257,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 275,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85.

About Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

