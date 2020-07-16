Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 216,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 56,120 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of GIGB opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12.

