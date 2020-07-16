GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GoPro were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $786.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.46. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.