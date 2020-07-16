Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH) dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.45, approximately 144,359 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 28,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.22.

About Graphite One (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

