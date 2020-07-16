Grid Dynamics’ (GDYN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,840,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,278,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,800,000. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.