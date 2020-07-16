GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Down 4.8%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.23 and last traded at $78.09, approximately 84,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,176,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

GSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, April 20th. CLSA cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion and a PE ratio of 398.10.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.