Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. AXA acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

