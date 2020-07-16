Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,072 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,911,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWI opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Titan International Inc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

