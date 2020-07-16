Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $86,000 in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.