Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,683 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $6,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 80,679 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,400,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 78,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Insiders acquired a total of 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $181.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.