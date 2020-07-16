Halma (LON:HLMA) Given New GBX 2,360 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,360 ($29.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Halma to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) price objective (up from GBX 2,080 ($25.60)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,254 ($27.74) on Thursday. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,281.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,129.04.

Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

