Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC lowered Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNTY opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

