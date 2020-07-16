Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 156 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $263.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

