Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 473 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

