Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,000 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 274.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $3,432,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,304,973.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,089 shares of company stock valued at $46,309,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.