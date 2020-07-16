Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 449 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 940 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $124,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,059.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,538,354. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.43 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.