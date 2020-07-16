Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $222,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,594,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,256 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,051. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $102.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

