Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after buying an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after buying an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $935,794,000 after buying an additional 424,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

CTSH stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

