Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 633.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,234 shares of company stock valued at $97,080,132. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $313.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

