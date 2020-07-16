Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $213,000 in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.53.

Mosaic stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.72. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

