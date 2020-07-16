Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $305,000 in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

MAR stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

