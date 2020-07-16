Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 567.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

