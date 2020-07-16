Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $534,605,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $413.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.83, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $430.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $372.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

