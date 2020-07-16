Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pagerduty by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $2,072,393.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,647,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,772,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,917 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,611 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PD opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.05. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $49.69.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

