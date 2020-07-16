Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,640 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 19,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

