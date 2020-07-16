Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $203,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 352,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138,762 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.73.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total value of $535,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,036 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,379. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

