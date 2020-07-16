Head-To-Head Analysis: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) vs. salesforce.com (NASDAQ:CRM)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and salesforce.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.27 billion 15.77 $214.50 million $1.50 157.05 salesforce.com $17.10 billion 9.99 $126.00 million $1.02 185.84

Autodesk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than salesforce.com. Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 8.91% -230.16% 6.85% salesforce.com -0.92% 2.45% 1.52%

Risk and Volatility

Autodesk has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Autodesk and salesforce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 3 4 17 0 2.58 salesforce.com 1 3 38 2 2.93

Autodesk presently has a consensus price target of $223.35, suggesting a potential downside of 5.19%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $200.61, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given salesforce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Autodesk.

Summary

Autodesk beats salesforce.com on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

