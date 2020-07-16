Head to Head Analysis: Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 7.36 $1.08 million N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 1.99 $103.71 million $0.29 29.45

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 17.74% 106.51% 17.78% IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

