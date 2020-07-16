Head-To-Head Comparison: Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) versus Sailpoint Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAIL)

Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) and Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Longwen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Longwen Group and Sailpoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A Sailpoint Technologies -2.81% 1.87% 0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Longwen Group and Sailpoint Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sailpoint Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67

Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.41, suggesting a potential downside of 8.59%. Given Sailpoint Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sailpoint Technologies is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longwen Group and Sailpoint Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Sailpoint Technologies $288.52 million 9.03 -$8.50 million $0.04 722.25

Longwen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sailpoint Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Longwen Group has a beta of -1155.16, meaning that its stock price is 115,616% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats Longwen Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longwen Group

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

