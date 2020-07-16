Head-To-Head Contrast: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) & Eventbrite (NASDAQ:EB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Facebook has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Facebook shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Facebook and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 4 40 0 2.87 Eventbrite 0 3 1 0 2.25

Facebook presently has a consensus price target of $253.51, suggesting a potential upside of 5.51%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.29%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Facebook.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Facebook and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $70.70 billion 9.68 $18.49 billion $6.43 37.37 Eventbrite $326.80 million 2.47 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -11.02

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 28.57% 21.54% 16.34% Eventbrite -69.71% -51.80% -25.08%

Summary

Facebook beats Eventbrite on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

