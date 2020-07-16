Head to Head Contrast: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) versus Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Exantas Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group 4.71% 0.81% 0.09% Exantas Capital -274.26% 7.95% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Senior Investment Group and Exantas Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exantas Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 107.68%. Exantas Capital has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Exantas Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Exantas Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Exantas Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Exantas Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 0.77 $2.01 million $0.67 4.79 Exantas Capital $61.15 million 1.20 $35.97 million $1.00 2.29

Exantas Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Senior Investment Group. Exantas Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Senior Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exantas Capital has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Senior Investment Group beats Exantas Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.