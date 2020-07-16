Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.60. Helix Biopharma shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 10,095 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11.

Helix Biopharma Company Profile (TSE:HBP)

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

