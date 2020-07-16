HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.87. HENDERSON LD DE/S shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 100,280 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLDCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

