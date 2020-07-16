Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after acquiring an additional 174,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

