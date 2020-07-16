Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $85.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

