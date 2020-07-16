HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.40

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 99922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on HL Acquisitions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.09 and a beta of 0.18.

About HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

