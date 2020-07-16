Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.20. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

