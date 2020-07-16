Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Hopto Inc (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.41. Hopto shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 46,183 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Hopto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hopto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.