Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 668,822 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,638 shares of company stock worth $18,529,316. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $59.21.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.