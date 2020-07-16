Horizon Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,031 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,638 shares of company stock worth $18,529,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.