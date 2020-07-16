Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

HST opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,992,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $161,686,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

