HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.30

Shares of HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $5.82. HYPERA S A/S shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 3,491 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HYPERA S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.06 million for the quarter. HYPERA S A/S had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

