IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,629,000 after purchasing an additional 407,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.17.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $338.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $345.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

