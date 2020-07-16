IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at $191,651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.