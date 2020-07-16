IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.24.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $146.43 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

