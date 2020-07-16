IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.40 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.29. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

