IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,201 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Mairs & Power INC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Altria Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 684,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 322,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

