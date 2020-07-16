IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.